Shocking video! Live spider crawls out of woman’s ear: Watch

A video of a small spider crawling out of a woman’s ear has gone viral on social media. The video shared by Unilad showed light being shone on a woman’s ear canal and the eight-eyed creature slowing crawling out towards the light.

Internet users were both appalled and impressed with this video.

“New fear unlocked,” commented one user while another said, “That wasn’t removed. Lil bro walked out of there like he pays rent.”

Some even found the spider cute. “Hear me out… he’s kind of cute,” wrote a user. “It’s a cute spider… Might as well keep him,” added another.

It should be noted that this is not the first case of living creatures being found inside people’s ears. Formerly, doctors have removed things like spiders, flesh eating maggots, and even snakes from ear canals.