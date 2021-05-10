Shocking! This Twitter user had predicted coronavirus way back in 2013

By WCE 9
India on Monday recorded 3,66,161 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 3,754 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a reign of terror everywhere.

Thousands of families have lost their loved ones and many still battling the virus. No one could have ever thought that such a virus would one day wreck the lives of people all over the world.

However, a man had already predicted the arrival of novel coronavirus eight years back, way back in 2013. Though, it might sound strange, but it is true. A twitter user Marco (@Marco-Acortes) had tweeted about the virus.

‘Corona virus… it’s coming,’ he had tweeted. Now, his tweet is going viral on social media. Social media users are freaking out on his prediction. Though, people came to know about the coronavirus only in 2020, he was aware of it from 2013.

However, he hasn’t given any details about the virus. His last tweet was in 2016. Social media users are now coming with hilarious memes after his tweet went viral.

Have a look at the memes below:

 Meanwhile, a document has reportedly been found wherein Chinese scientists are discussing of using ‘corona virus’ as a ‘genetic weapon’ for World War III.

