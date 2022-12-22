Shocking video! Sinkhole opens on dance floor at Peruvian graduation party, swallows 25

A graduation party in Peru turned sour after the dance floor collapsed beneath the teenage party-goers, creating a scene like something out of a movie.

The fiasco occurred while students were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin. The video was originally posted on TikTok, a social media website. In the clip, the sharply dressed students can be seen dancing and enjoying in a huddled mass in the middle of the dance floor.

Their soiree quickly goes subterranean, however, after a huge hole opens up in the middle of the dance floor, whereupon the students fall inside en masse as a cloud of dust fills the air. The DJ stops the music as bystanders rush to assist the imperiled graduates-to-be.

Watch the video of the sinkhole at the graduation party here:

The clip concludes with a person helping the students out of the hole as the dust cloud settles down.

Even though the cause of the collapse is yet unclear, it is being speculated that since the floor was made of wood, it is possible that it could not bear the weight of all the people on it and gave way.

Following the fiasco, all 25 teens involved were immediately rushed to the local health center. Thankfully, there were no fatalities, although the extent of the students’ injuries has yet to be revealed.