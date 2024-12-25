Shocking sea full of poop at Thailand’s Full Moon Party leaves netizens shocked, Watch viral video here

A video showing the shocking condition of the sea beaches at Koh Phan Gan, which is the home to the epic Full Moon Party held every month, has left internet speechless. The video has gone viral. The Full Moon Party sees attendance of thousands of tourists for its vibrant atmosphere. However, it seems the place has changed significantly in the recent years. The throng of tourists seems to have severely affected waters and beaches.

The now viral video shared by a travel content creator, Grant Barnes, shows the beaches at Koh Phan Gan and says how the water tunrs “filthy” during the Full Moon Party. He starts the video by showing a clean and vibrant beach with clean waters and goes on to advise people to not jump into the water as the water might not be as clean as it looks.

The water has become dirty after intoxicated tourists have been found to defecate and urinate openly in the water. He also revealed about some local news channels reporting about the issue.

It has come to notice that the tourism board is not that well equipped to handle the sewage system. The sewage discharge tremendously affects the quality of water. This has also impacted the marine ecosystems – including coral degradation.

Watch the video here:

For those who don’t know, the first Full Moon Party took place in 1985 at Paradise Bungalows in the Ko Pha Ngan Island. This was done to thank 30 travellers. Since then it has gained fame, and now around 30,000 tourists gather together at the Ko Pha Ngan Island every full moon night to party.

This dance music festival takes place at the beautiful Haad Rin Nok beach. The party continues for an entire night until the sun rises the next day.