Shocking! Missing woman found inside 16-foot Python after 3 days in Indonesia  

Indonesia: A woman who went missing was found dead inside a 16-foot Python after nearly three days in Indonesia. The woman was swallowed whole by the giant snake in Central Indonesia.

According to reports, the husband of the woman, identified as Farida discovered her inside the reticulated python, which measured around five metres. The incident has come to the fore from Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province.

Reportedly, the woman went missing on Thursday night as she didn’t return home. When being searched, the villagers spotted a giant python with a big belly.

The villagers later cut open the belly of the Python. As soon as they did it, Farida’s head was immediately visible. Reportedly, the woman was found fully clothed inside the snake.

Such incident are very rare, however, several people have died in Indonesia in recent years after swallowed by these giants reptiles.

Earlier in 2024, a 22-feet-long python swallowed a woman whole in Indonesia. The 54-year old woman, who went missing for a few days, was found inside a python. While search some locals stumbled upon an enormous snake with a bloated stomach. This was a sign that the reptile had managed to find a sizeable meal.

A volunteer carefully held the snake’s head in place with a stick while the others proceeded to hit it above the bloated section. After killing the snake they cut it into sections and upon splitting open the bloated part, they made an astonishing discovery. Turns out the woman they had been looking for since the last couple of days was inside the snake’s stomach.