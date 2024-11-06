Shocking! Man receives ‘kiss of death’ from poisonous snake, watch

In a shocking video, a man was seen receiving a ‘kiss of death’ from a poisonous snake. The shocking video has gone viral after being uploaded to social media.

As we can see in the video a long snake has been brought and a man with turban makes the snake to sting him in his tongue. The snake not only bites but also holds the man’s tongue and then the man leaves the snake. As a result, the snake holds the man’s tongue with the help of its lower and upper jaws and hence hangs from there without any support.

Posted by user itz_akhil_5k to Instagram in last September the post has so far amassed more than 21 thousand views. Besides, it has also earned a number of interesting comments. Here are some of them.

“that’s a deadly kiss for sure.”

“They removed the venomus teeth.”

“galiyan dene wale.”

“Kaise kaise duniya mein pagal Hain.”

Watch the video here: