Shocking! Man dies while praying at sai baba temple, video viral

In a shocking incident, a young man in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district died while praying at the Sai Baba temple. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online.

In the clip that has been widely shared on social media, the man can be seen bowing his head in front of Sai Baba in the temple but did not get up again. When the young man remained stable in that posture for a long time, the priest of the temple came to check on him.

Visuals also show other devotees coming near him to check his health, as no movement in the body can be seen. The incident took place at a Sai Baba temple located in the Paharua Agricultural Produce Market of Kuthala police station area.

कटनी में साईं मंदिर में राकेश मेहानी नाम का युवक दर्शन करते समय गिरा और उसकी वहीं मौत हो गयी। कितनी ऐसी मौत के बाद हम इस बात को मानेंगे कि यह वास्तव में यह गंभीर मुद्दा है जिसपर जाँच/शोध करने की तत्काल ज़रूरत है। pic.twitter.com/NsfFIIB0Dw — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) December 3, 2022

Although the cause of death is not clear, it is said that the man experienced a heart attack.

