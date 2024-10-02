Shocking! Man caught while smuggling 100 live snakes in his trousers

China: A shocking event unfolded when a man caught trying to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into China by hiding them in his trousers. The unidentified man was trying to smuggle those snakes into mainland China by cramming them into his pants.

Reportedly a traveler was trying to leave Hong Kong for Shenzhen, China, was first stopped by the customs officers. After closer inspection it was found that the passenger’s trousers has six canvas drawstring bags hidden in the pockets. All the bags were secured with tape. Once opened, each bag was found to contain living snakes in all kinds of shapes, sizes and colours. The officials seized 104 snakes later including milk snakes and corn snakes. Many of those snakes were non-native species.

The China Customs has shared this information in a statement on Tuesday. Also the customs authority have warned that, “anyone breaking the rules will face legal consequences.”