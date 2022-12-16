Shocking! Hungry Hippo swallows 2-Year-Old boy in Uganda, spits him out alive

In a shocking incident, a hungry Hippo swallowed a two-year-old boy in Uganda only to vomit him out again. The boy was playing by himself near his house in the shore of a lake in the town of Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hippopotamus came out of nowhere and grabbed him in its jaws.

According to the statement by the Uganda police, this is the first time such an incident has ever been witnessed where a hippo strayed out of the Lake Edward and attacked a young child. Before the animal could gulp down the unnamed toddler, the bystanders started throwing stones at the animal causing it to spit the boy back.

Immediately after, the boy was rushed to a nearby clinic for to treat injuries he sustained in the attack. He was then transferred to a hospital in the nearby town of Bwera, which lies close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. At the medical, he was given shots for rabies as a precaution and was then discharged and released back to his parents.

According to the reports, Hippos kill at least 500 people in Africa every year- chomping down on their victims with tusks that can be more than a foot long.

Notably, the probability of death after getting attacked by a river horse is between 29 percent and 87 percent, claims a research published in the journal Oxford Medical Case Reports.