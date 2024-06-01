Shocking! Groom finds his bride to be a man after few days of marriage, know what happened next

A man recently got shock after he discovered his wife to be a man after nearly one year of dating and two weeks of marriage. The incident has come to the fore from Indonesia.

According to reports given by the South China Morning Post, the man, identified as AK discovered that his wife, one Adinda Kanza was a man twelve days after their wedding.

AK met Adinda on social media platform in 2023 and decided to meet in person after they went into relationship. Reportedly, during meeting, Adinda usually wore traditional Muslim attire that covered her entire face. Initially, he was unbothered about her not showing face but later found it suspicious.

After dating for nearly a year, they got married on April 12. However, Adinda constantly hid her face from her new husband and refused to socialize with his family and friends in his village. The accused further refused to get intimate with partner.

Following this, AK decided to investigate his wife being suspicious. While investigation, AK found out that Adinda’s parents were still alive, and they were entirely unaware of their child’s relationship with him.

He further discovered that Adinda was actually a man, identified as ESH, who has been disguising since 2020.

After being interrogated by police, ESH revealed that he married AK to steal his family’s assets. Based on his confession, the cops arrested him and revealed that his high-pitched voice as “like a woman’s” and said he truly played the part well and looted people.