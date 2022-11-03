Shocking! Dog runs with decapitated head in mouth in Mexico captured on camera

In a very shocking incident, the residents of Zacatecas, Mexico, witnessed a dog carrying a decapitated human head in its mouth and running down a dark street at night.

The video has gone viral on social media, in which the dog can be seen holding the human neck in its jaws and running down the street of Mexico.

Here is the Video:

Dog walking with Human Head in its Snout 😳⚠️ Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, Mexico 📍 pic.twitter.com/566FjXCxmG — Ibar Yahawadah 🔥💯 (@IbarYahawadah) November 1, 2022

The video was reportedly filmed in the town of Monte Escobedo, in the northern state of Zacatecas by Ibar Yahawadah on his twitter page.

According to Fox News, the victim has not been identified yet. The head and other body parts were left in an ATM booth in the town of Monte Escobedo on Wednesday.

Before authorities could arrive at the crime scene, a dog came and carried off the severed head. After hours of search operation, the head was found by the police in the downtown area. Later, the head was sent to forensic team for determining the age of the victim.

The violence has spiked in recent years in the city of Zacatecas, pointing to a turf war between the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels.

The Mexican drug cartels often leave notes next to mutilated human parts as a form of intimidation toward rivals or authorities.