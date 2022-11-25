Shocking! Couple find skeletal ‘alien hand’ on beach in Brazil

In a shocking incident, a couple were terrified to have come across a skeletal hand appendage washed up on a beach in Brazil. The duo claims that the weird-looking bone is an “alien hand.”

Leticia Gomes Santiago and her boyfriend Devanir Souza were taking a romantic stroll on the beach a week ago when the incident occurred. They filmed the hand they found in the sands of Ilha Comprida, São Paulo State.

“We think it is not human because of the size and amount of bones,” Santiago said. “What could it possibly be?”

Reportedly, it is believed that it could be of an aquatic mammal, or of something that doesn’t belong to the world. Soon after the couple captured the thing in their phones, Santiago uploaded it online looking for the answers.

The two also placed their slippers side by side with the bone to show the size of the carcass.

“We don’t know what animal it is, and if it’s an alien, even worse,” she posted to her followers, as quoted in the Mirror.

According to Marine biologist Eric Comin, the unusual ‘hand’ belonged to a cetacean- an aquatic mammal that includes whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

However, he admitted that further tests would be needed to determine exactly which one.

Comin then said that there is a possibility that the bones belonged to a dolphin, especially as they are commonly found in the region.

The biologist added to his statement that anyone who finds animal remains on the beach should notify the region’s environmental agency, the Cananéia Research Institute (IPEC).