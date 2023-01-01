Shocking! Cobra dodges bullet as man shoots at it, watch what happened next

In a shocking footage a man can be seen shooting at a cobra, however it dodges the bullet. What happens next will leave you stunned.

Image credit- Twitter/Instant Karma

In the plethora of snake videos, a clip of a cobra dodging bullet has left the Internet stunned. The shocking footage shows a man firing a gun at a snake, provoking it to attack. Shared on Twitter by Instantregretss, the video has garnered more than 209k views so far.

In the clip, a person can be seen sitting inside their car with a gun in their hand. He points the gun at a cobra and fires twice. The person misses the target both times as the serpent manages to dodge bullets. However, raising its hood, the angry snake then charges toward the vehicle, creating an atmosphere of panic.

“Don’t bring a gun to a cobra fight! 🐍,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look:

Netizens flocked to the comment section to express their anger over the man’s action. One person wrote, “You shouldn’t have a gun if your aim is that lousy from point blank” and another comment read, “Why not just leave it alone and admire it instead of trying to kill it?”

Some even joked, criticizing the man for missing the aim in a fight with a cobra. Take a look at some of the comments:

Also Read: 8 year old child bites cobra in Chhattisgarh, reptile dies

