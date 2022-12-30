Shiba Inu dog that inspired ‘Doge’ meme is suffering from leukemia

If you are an avid social media user, you might have definitely used the ‘Doge’ meme on the Internet. You might have also used his meme face to make a conversation more interesting. However, we come bearing sad news about the dog that inspired the viral meme. The Shiba Inu that goes by the name ‘Kabosu’ has fallen terribly sick and prompted the internet to share heartfelt wishes for its speedy recovery.

Reportedly, the canine has been diagnosed with leukemia and liver disease. Kabosu’s owner Atsuko Sato informed about her dog’s condition on Instagram. The 17-year-old fur baby stopped “eating and drinking voluntarily” on Christmas Eve, she was then diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia.

In 2010, after a picture of Kabosu went viral on the internet, he became an Internet sensation. Soon enough, the dog was the face of a popular meme template and was loved by millions across the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)

Recently, Kabosu celebrated his 17th birthday and the owner shared a video from the celebration along with an update on his health. The dog is doing better now, and Atsuko calls it a miracle that Kabosu is recovering so fast as he eats and drinks by himself now. He also doesn’t need a diaper to pee or poop anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)



Not only on memes but Kabosu’s cute face also got so popular in a type of cryptocurrency named ‘Dogecoin.’ Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also declared his affection for Shiba Inu and his interest towards Dogecoin. In fact, Musk added a Shiba Inu puppy to his family later on to show his love for the obedient and extremely loyal breed.