Shark attacks woman, takes a huge chunk of her leg, watch

A bone chilling video has surfaced in which we can see that a shark has taken a huge chunk of a woman’s leg. The incident has been posted on social media. As per the post this unfortunate incident took place in South Padre area in Texas in the United States.

We can see in the video that a woman has been hurt and a few people are bringing her from the beach water towards the sand. This is now a long shot and gradually the cameraman is moving towards the victim. As the cam goes close to the victim it was seen that she is shouting due to extreme pain while people around are helping out her. It was also seen that the shark has taken out a huge chunk of flesh of her leg. The camera then also pans towards the water and shows that at a distance the shark (which probably attacked this woman) is still toiling.

Shared by @shannonsharpeee to X platform (formerly Twitter) the caption of the post reads, “Woman gets bitten by shark in South Padre Island Texas on 4th of July.” Shared on July 5, the post has so far garnered 13.3 million views within these few hours. Besides, it has earned a number of noteworthy comments.

A user wrote, “That’s why I tell people learn the basics of life saving skills, how to perform CPR, how to apply a tourniquets, identify symptoms etc. so you don’t have to sit there and scream endlessly while providing zero value.”

“Texas got beaches?” another user exclaimed in the comment box.

“People film. They don’t help,” a user lamented.

“The shark swimming in South Padre Island!!” quipped a user.

“The shark is still around; They really need to stay out of the water,” commented yet another user.

“Shark took a huge chunk on her legs,” another user commented.

“This is why I don’t like going deeper in the beach,” reads another comment to the post.

Watch the video here:



