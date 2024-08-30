Sexy couple’s hot dance on ‘Har Funn Maula’ goes viral, watch

The hot dance moves by a sexy couple on the popular number ‘Har Funn Maula’ has gone viral on social media. The sizzling performance has become a sensation.

Posted by user anuditapaul_did to Instagram the video has so far earned a huge 599,237 likes after being posted in March.

We can see in the video that both the boy and the girl is in perfect sync and share a perfect chemistry during the dance. They showed some exceptional dance moves carried out with perfection. The boy’s sturdy physique adds an additional point to the dance while the girl’s sexy moves are really deserve standing ovation.

Watching the dance users came up with encouraging comments. Here are a few of them:

“Thats called chemistry and hardwork”

“Okay… This guy is a body builder and a great dancer. Glad not stiff like the gym guys. Real talent”

“Male dancer is of another level”

“Ooooopppsssss….the energy level of both cutieeesss their dance forced me to do comment”

“Just uh nailed it guys”

“I can feel the tension through my screen”

Watch the dance video here: