Seeming like snakes, eels come out of broken box in Airport, watch

Seeming like snakes, eels were seen falling from a broken box in an Airport recently. The video of the incident was posted to social media and it went viral within no time with netizens coming up with their comments.

As per reports, the shipment of live eels split out onto the tarmac at the Vancouver International Airport as a box somehow gets broken. Reportedly, the shipment had been flown from Toronto to Vancouver most probably on July 7.

Reportedly, a container box accidentally split during unloading. It is unknown how exactly the eels got loose from the box.

We can see in the video that eels are slithering out of a broken box that is seen kept on a stationary conveyor belt with half-metre-long eels slithering out and falling to the ground.

Shared by Lyle Chausse @rokerdad the caption of the video reads, “This apparently occurred at YVR airport today.”

It is to be noted that eels are fishes that resemble snakes. Eels are primarily predatory fish with carnivorous diets.

Watch the video here: