Seema Haider breaks fasting after Chandrayaan 3 safe landing

Seema Haider breaks fasting after Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on moon yesterday. X user Priya Singh posted a video on her X handle and wrote, “Seema Haider sabit kya karna chah rahi (What Seema Haider wants to prove)”.

In the video we can see that the Pakistani national is bursting crackers on a rooftop while chanting slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jay.

The Pakistan national, who has become the talk of the town had reportedly kept fasting wishing success of Chandrayaan 3.

In a video tweeted by Priya Singh Seema was seen saying that she has kept fasting wishing successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface. Priya Singh wrote, CM yogi aur PM modi ko rakhi bhejne ke baad seema haider ne Chandrayaan 3 ki safal landing ke liye brat rakha. (After sending rakhis to PM Modi and CM Yogi Seema Haider kept brat for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3)

Later, in another video she was seen celebrating the success of Chandrayaan 3. She even burst crackers and lighted some cracker rockets to celebrate the success along with a few other people.

It is to be noted that Pakistani national Seema Haider illegally entered India along with her four children to stay with her lover Sachin. Before that the two had reportedly stayed in a hotel in Nepal for few days. Her illegal entry to India is still under probe.