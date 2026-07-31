Security guard’s ₹10 office meal wins hearts online for quality and affordability, watch

Advertisement

A security guard has gained much popularity on the social media by uploading a video showing lunch offered at his workplace, for just 10. People went awe seeing the filling and cost effective lunch.

In the video shared by Anand Kumar, on his Instagram account, the employee is showing the food from his office canteen.

The lunch comprises of rice, dal, soybean curry, karela bhurji (spicy, dry curry made from bitter gourd), a Papad and a slice of onion.

“This is full lunch, provided by the company to its employees, for just Rs 10 through subsidized canteens” he mentioned in the video.

Amidst huge price hike of lunches, many were stunned to hear that the prices are so affordable.

The video went viral on social media where netizens hailed the security guard and appreciated the company for serving affordable and good lunch to its workers.

While some said it is healthier compared to their office’s meal.

Advertisement

“Healthy and homemade food,” an user said in the comments section.

However, someone noted that this lunch was served in a disposable plastic plate, and suggested a shift to more eco-friendly solutions.

“It would be better if they could serve in eco friendly plates,” one user commented on the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Kumar (@thenameisanand01)