Scotland skies dazzle as moon appears aligned with double rainbows in viral sky video

Scotland: A rare and breathtaking sky phenomenon was captured on video over Scotland as the moon appeared perfectly aligned inside a set of vibrant double rainbows at twilight, delighting viewers worldwide.

The video, shared on social media, shows a glowing full moon seemingly framed by two rainbow arcs in the evening sky. Skywatchers who recorded the footage said the moment occurred on a clear winter evening, when post-rain conditions created ideal light refraction for the double rainbow, and the moon’s placement appeared to coincide with the colourful arches above the horizon.

Experts explain that while it can look as if the moon sits inside the rainbow, this effect is caused by the angles of light and moisture droplets – the moon isn’t physically inside the rainbow, but from the camera’s viewpoint it appears strikingly aligned. Rainbows, including double rainbows, form when light refracts and reflects inside water droplets in the atmosphere, often visible when the sun (or moonlight) and rain occur simultaneously.

Social media users described the clip as “magical” and “once-in-a-lifetime,” with many calling it one of the most beautiful natural sights they’ve seen from the UK skies. Double rainbows themselves are uncommon optical phenomena, and seeing one paired with the moon makes this recording especially rare.

The video continues to be shared across platforms, inspiring awe and reminding viewers of the natural wonders that can appear when weather and light combine just right.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Bo Dy (@no_bo_dy_7)