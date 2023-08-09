School boys groove to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa song, video goes viral

Hold onto your seats, because the ‘Kaavaalaa’ fever is real! The sizzling song featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and the legendary Rajinikanth is sending shockwaves across the internet. Tamannaah is an absolute vision in the sequence, leaving us all breathless. And guess what? Social media has gone wild with users posting videos of themselves grooving to this electrifying track.

But here’s the latest scoop that’s taking the craze to a whole new level. Brace yourselves for a group of school boys showing off their moves to ‘Kaavaalaa’. This viral video has stormed in with over 6 million views and it’s taking the online world by storm.

Uploaded by Balram on his Instagram account, this video captures a young lad recreating the magical moves of ‘Kaavaalaa’ on what seems to be an endless playground. And guess what? His fellow schoolmates caught the groove bug too, mimicking his every step.

Since being shared, the video has almost received more than 6 lakh likes and more than 7 million views.

Tamannaah’s killer dance moves in ‘Jailer’ song ‘Kaavaalaa’ have left the internet in a trance. Those luscious curls and the infectious hook step are making waves and giving us all the #ReelGoals. The first single from Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film ‘Jailer’ was unleashed on July 6, and since then, it’s been nothing short of a dance extravaganza.