Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

School boy dances to ‘Calm Down’ during Mother’s Day celebration, Internet divided: Watch

A video of a young schoolboy dancing to Calm Down at Mother’s Day celebration in school has surfaced online and it is going viral on social media

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
School boy dances to calm down

American pop singer Rema and Selena Gomez’s song ‘Calm Down’ became one of the trendiest songs on social media in 2022. Since then, many have been sharing videos of them grooving to the song’s peppy beats. Recently, a video of a young schoolboy dancing to Calm Down at Mother’s Day celebration in school has surfaced online and it is going viral on social media.

In the clip shared on Instagram by zaidalbeiruti, the clip shows a group of young school kids gathered to commemorate Mother’s Day. While the boy grooved energetically to the song, other kids quickly joined in and danced along with him trying to match his steps. Meanwhile, the audience applauded their enthusiasm.

The caption on the post read, “Do it big, do it right, and do it with style. Mother’s Day celebration.”

Watch Video Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zaidalbeiruti (@zaidalbeiruti)

Take a look

Bride get gifts worth Rs 3 Crore at wedding, Internet divided: Watch…

Man holds 2 reticulated pythons by their tails: Watch chilling video

So far, the video has garnered more than 15.2 million views and tons of comments. While many users online heaped praises on the little boy, others questioned whether such music should be played at a school event.

One person wrote, “Let them dance … you can see all the kids wanting to dance. Love it” and another user commented, “The way he is taking initiative and all his mates following him. That’s called the leadership in true sense.”

A third person wrote, “It is cute but the song is not right to be played in school.”

Also Read: Elderly women help crying baby to calm down on flight: Watch viral video

Rachna 2156 news
You might also like
Offbeat

Monkeys wearing diapers video goes viral: Watch

Offbeat

Railway Minister shares adorable video of pet dog travelling on train: Watch

Offbeat

Groom, ‘baraatis’ perform stunts on car, video goes viral

Offbeat

Man sings ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages, Anand Mahindra…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7