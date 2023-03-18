School boy dances to ‘Calm Down’ during Mother’s Day celebration, Internet divided: Watch

American pop singer Rema and Selena Gomez’s song ‘Calm Down’ became one of the trendiest songs on social media in 2022. Since then, many have been sharing videos of them grooving to the song’s peppy beats. Recently, a video of a young schoolboy dancing to Calm Down at Mother’s Day celebration in school has surfaced online and it is going viral on social media.

In the clip shared on Instagram by zaidalbeiruti, the clip shows a group of young school kids gathered to commemorate Mother’s Day. While the boy grooved energetically to the song, other kids quickly joined in and danced along with him trying to match his steps. Meanwhile, the audience applauded their enthusiasm.

The caption on the post read, “Do it big, do it right, and do it with style. Mother’s Day celebration.”

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaidalbeiruti (@zaidalbeiruti)

So far, the video has garnered more than 15.2 million views and tons of comments. While many users online heaped praises on the little boy, others questioned whether such music should be played at a school event.

One person wrote, “Let them dance … you can see all the kids wanting to dance. Love it” and another user commented, “The way he is taking initiative and all his mates following him. That’s called the leadership in true sense.”

A third person wrote, “It is cute but the song is not right to be played in school.”