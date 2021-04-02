A disturbing picture of a new-born baby with long and pointed nails, shared on Facebook, has gone viral on social media platforms. The photo was shared with the caption: ‘I can do your babies nails…cheap rates.”

In the picture, a woman is holding the baby’s tiny hand with pointed nails. The baby has a manicure with fake nails. After being uploaded on Facebook, the picture has gone viral. However, it did not go well with some social media users and sparked outrage.

Netizens raised concerns about the safety of the baby and brutally trolled the woman who had uploaded the picture. Many commented on the picture and pointed out the dangers of having long nails in babies.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “This is highly dangerous. Babies often times will poke themselves in the eyes or face and even without nails they’ll leave scratch marks. This is straight-up stupid and will only harm the baby further.”

Another user commented, “Baby nails are sharp enough as is, I can’t imagine equipping my daughter with claws. Hard pass.”

“I could understand painting a babies nails, but giving them fake ones? It’s too dangerous! They constantly are touching their faces, so it could really do damage to their eyes. It’s better to wait until they are a lot older,’ a third user wrote.

Another person commented, “Oh gosh this seems so dangerous for both the baby and anyone around them,’ another added, ‘I already get scratched a lot by my baby brother’s super short nails.”