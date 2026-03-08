Saree-clad women snowboard in Gulmarg, viral video wins hearts online

Advertisement

A viral video showing two women snowboarding while wearing traditional sarees on the snowy slopes of Gulmarg has captivated social media users and sparked widespread admiration online.

The clip features Indian snowboarder Urmila Pable and Swiss rider Linda Schmitter gliding down the snow-covered mountains in sarees instead of typical winter sports gear. The striking visual of flowing sarees against the white snow quickly grabbed attention on social media.

The video was shared by Pable on Instagram with the caption “Saree not sorry. Snowboarding edition.” It soon went viral and received millions of views across social media platforms.

In the clip, the two riders skillfully snowboard down the slopes while maintaining balance and speed, demonstrating impressive control despite wearing traditional attire rather than protective winter clothing.

Many users praised the video for combining Indian cultural fashion with adventure sports, calling it both stylish and inspiring. Some social media users even compared the scene to a dramatic Bollywood moment set in the mountains.

Pable, who posted the video, is an athlete from Mumbai known for both skateboarding and snowboarding. She previously won a bronze medal in snowboarding at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 and has represented India in international skateboarding competitions.

Her transition from skateboarding to snowboarding helped her adapt quickly to the snowy slopes, allowing her to perform the stunt confidently.

The unique combination of traditional Indian attire and extreme winter sport has made the video a major online sensation, with viewers celebrating it as a creative and empowering moment that blends culture with adventure.

