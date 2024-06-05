Video of saree-clad woman walking on Singapore Street goes viral, Internet reacts

These days Indian culture is winning hearts over the world. Meanwhile, video of a woman walking on streets of Singapore wearing a pink saree is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @being_selective. In the video, the woman is seen wearing a pink saree and walking on a busy street in Singapore. She has shared the video with a caption that read, “Singapore since years. Please don’t tell me how common it is in Singapore because I already know it. Even I didn’t expect this reaction from the public but when it happened my husband just recorded.”

After being shared, the video has garnered over seven million views and nearly 1.8 lakh Instagram users have liked the post.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “It’s not for saree then, may be something is really good with your face and makeup.” Another person wrote, “India me bhi aise hi dekhte hai … no one goes wearing saree on marine drive”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “This is so true whenever I go out wearing Saree in Singapore it happens 😍 you look stunning.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “If people here in India can wear tshirts and pants etc etc which is western clothes then why can’t us Indian wear Indian attire out of India …. People just need reason to bring down others…. Khud khush rehte ni dusro ko bhi ni rehne dete.” A fifth person wrote, “Same when a girl wear t shirt and shorts in India”