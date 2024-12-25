Sandhya Theatre stampede: Allu Arjun’s father, Pushpa 2 team pledge Rs 2 crore financial aid for injured boy

Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind along with Pushpa 2 team has pledged that his family will give Rs 2 crore financial aid to the eight-year-old boy who was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the movie premiere. The tragic stampeded took place on December 4. A 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was injured in the tragic stampede at the theatre.

Following the incident, a case was filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station by the woman’s family. On basis of the case, the police had arrested Allu Arjun. Though, he was released on the same day.

Meanwhile, Allu Aravind, along with producer Dil Raju and others, visited the injured boy at the hospital. The injured boy is recovering well and no longer needs a ventilator to breathe.

Announcing the financial aid, Aravind stated that, ” To support the family, we should help him with Rs 2 crore: Rs 1 crore from Allu Arjun, Rs 50 lakh from Mythri Movie Makers, and Rs 50 lakh from director Sukumar. We will give the money through Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju.”

“We have a meeting scheduled tomorrow with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and we’ve invited many important figures from the industry,” added Producer Dil Raju, who is also the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC).

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has also confirmed that his son’s condition has improved and he is out of the ventilator and oxygen. He revealed that he had received Rs 10 lakh from Allu Arjun, along with extra help from the film’s production team and Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Bhaskar made it clear that he was not pressured to drop the case and that Allu Arjun’s team had reached out to him with support right after the incident.