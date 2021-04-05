Padmashree sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand art in Puri beach of Odisha to offer condolences to 22 Jawans martyred in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on April 3, 2021. The security personnel lost their lives in a gun battle between forces and Naxals.

Sudarsan posted the sand art on his official Twitter handle with a caption, “Our deepest condolences to the families of #CRPF martyred who lost their lives in #Naxal Attack, Chhattisgarh. We salute the courage of our brave hearts. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #JaiJawan

The artwork conveyed the message ‘ Tribute to Brave CRPF Jawans’.

After being shared on Twitter, his post garnered over 30,000 likes and 4,900 retweets. Many Twitter users applauded the sand art and wrote, “Salute to brave hearts”.

It is to be informed that the deceased ‘jawans’ included eight from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), seven from the CRPF’s CoBRA, six from the Special Task Force (STF) and one from the ‘Bastariya’ battalion of the CRPF.