Salt Bae aka Nusret shares Rs 1.36 Cr bill from his UAE restaurant, Internet unhappy

The Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae, has been slammed on social media after a picture of a customer’s bill from his restaurant went viral. As per the invoice, the customer was billed around Dirham 615,065 (Rs. 1,36,51,018) at Nusr-Et steakhouse in the UAE.

Chef Nusret himself posted the picture of the bill on his official Instagram page along with the caption, “Quality is not expensive.”

The bill was dated Thursday, November 17 with the timestamp 9:52 PM.

The most expensive item ordered, as shown in the bill, is five bottles of Petrus, which cost the customers up to Dirham 325,000 (Rs. 72,13,190). The Value Added Tax (VAT) of this bill alone is in excess of Dirham 29,000 (Rs 6,43,638). According to the image, the bill belongs to the outlet located in the Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

The order was made by a group of Formula 1 drivers, who gathered at the restaurant to throw a farewell feast for their 35-year-old F1 car German driver mate, Sebastian Vettel.

However, people on social media aren’t happy about the prices and definitely had a lot to say. One user wrote, “I really don’t think this is a very intelligent way to showcase this man’s restaurant, prices, and lifestyle. [However] this type of post honestly just makes the massive majority of people around the world disturbed and unattracted to visiting any of the restaurants that may be in their city or in a destination they are visiting.”

Another user commented, “Yea ok bro lol No matter how much money you have those prices are ridiculous.”