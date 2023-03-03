Saint coming in dreams of disciples 33 years after death in Odisha: Watch

Cuttack: Saint coming in dreams of disciples 33 years after death. In a miraculous incident, a saint is coming in the dreams of his disciples even after 33 years of his death. Again, abiding by the advice given by the Saint in the dreams, the disciples are now visiting the Ashram situated at the Buhala area in Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district of Odisha.

Maguni Charan Das, a holy man who was popularly known as Maguni Baba passed away about 33 years ago. It has been claimed that this saint is coming in the dreams of his disciples and asking them to visit once the Ashram. And astonishingly, the disciples are visiting the Ashram. Of course the Ashram is in a wretched condition now.

The disciples are singing Bhajans, kirtan and Sankirtana at the Ashram. The saint was living in an Ashram here years back. It is located amid a naturally gifted area that is full of greenery. Inside the premises is a Tungi where he was living. This Tungi , a hut is still there but in a wretched condition. After the roof of this hut got damaged a polythene sheet has been covered on this.

The disciples had seen this hut in their dreams while they had also seen their mentor siting inside. It is claimed that the baba is asking to renovate the Ahsram in their dreams.

Now his disciples are flocking here from different places. And after witnessing the same hut which they had seen in their dreams, they are astonished. Though it is hardly believable, they are saying so. Now they have vowed to get back the past glory of the Ashram.

It has also been claimed that this Ashram of Maguni Baba has been depicted in the famous Malika by Achyutananda. Long 33 years after death the saint’s coming in the dreams is surely astonishment. It has been said that now developmental works will be carried on here.