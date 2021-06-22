Sachin Tendulkar’s singing video breaks the internet; Watch

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar released a song in 2017 which he sang with noted Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam. The song was highly accepted and appreciated by people of all ages. Now, the Master Blaster has shared the video from a music studio session on the eve of World Music Day.

Sachin shared the singing video with the supremely talented singer on Instagram. “Some fond memories from my debut at the recording studio, What are you listening to today?, #WorldMusicDay, #throwback #singing #music #BTS #cricket #behindthescenes,” he captioned the video.

The video, where Sonu is heard praising Tendulkar’s singing ability, is being loved and liked by uncountable fans.

Watch the video here: