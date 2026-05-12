Sachin Tendulkar stops mid-road trip after spotting village kids’ Handmade ‘Car’

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What began as an ordinary road trip turned into a wholesome internet moment after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar stopped to admire a group of village children proudly riding a handmade “car” on a dusty rural road.

The children had created a small cart designed to resemble a real vehicles using basic materials, wooden supports and attached wheels. In the now-viral video shared by Tendulkar on Instagram and X , one child can be seen sitting inside the makeshift car while others pull and push it forward with excitement

Clearly impressed, Tendulkar stepped out of his vehicle to interact with the children and closely examine their creation. Sharing the clip online, he praised their imagination and spirit, saying true talent does not wait for perfect resource and only needs an opportunity to move ahead.

The video got more than 13 million views and more than 1 million likes

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The video quickly won hearts online, with social media users calling the children “future engineers” and praising the innovation born out of limited resources. Many viewers also appreciated Tendulkar for taking the time to encourage grassroots creativity instead of simply passing by.

The heartwarming clip has now become a reminder that some of the most genuine ideas and inventions often emerge far away from classrooms and technology hubs — on simple village roads filled with curiosity and imagination.

watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)