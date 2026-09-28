Russian woman rides Jaipur Metro for the first time, gives it a 10/10, watch
Content creator, Vera Prokofeva shared a video from her Jaipur Metro ride, giving the metro experience a 10/10 rating.
A Russian woman’s first ride on the Jaipur Metro turned into a fun travel moment after she was left impressed by the experience.
Content creator, Vera Prokofeva shared a video from her Jaipur Metro ride, giving the metro experience a 10/10 rating.
She also praised the station and shared her reaction to using the city’s public transport for the first time.
Her simple review has caught attention online, with the first-time experience offering a tourist’s perspective on Jaipur beyond its famous forts, palaces and food.
The video has garnered over 3.5 million views and nearly 2 lakhs likes.
One user commented, “welcome to incredible India,” “lookslike she really enjoyed her first Jaipur metro ride,” another added.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram