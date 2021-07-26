Russian fisherman catches weird fish that looks like alien

A fisherman from Russia has earned attention of netizens lately for the picture he has posted on social media. He has posted some rare and odd looking fishes. He has shared pictures and videos of weird and alien-like creatures.

Roman Fedortsov, 39, from Russia reportedly works on commercial trawlers. He usually catches cod, haddock and mackerel but there are times when he comes across unusual-looking creatures.

He fishes up 3,300 feet below the surface to catch fish. There is minimal light at these depths. He has seen and photographed some bizarre deep-sea creatures such as one-eyed fish, ghost sharks, bearded sea devils and anglerfish. He captures them on camera and shares them on social media.