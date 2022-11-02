Russian company will bury you alive if you pay Rs 47 lakhs

A Russian company called Prekated Academy is offering its customers the chance to be buried alive and participate in their own funeral for 3.5 million rubles. That is equivalent to Rs 47 lakhs.

Founder of the company Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya announced this new venture through Instagram earlier this week.

However, you might find yourself wondering what is the point of this, and why anyone would want to do this.

According to Preobrazhenskaya, she is certain that this experience will help her clients discover new talents and “psychic abilities” as well as deal with fears and anxiety. She described the morbid experience as a “true symbol of fighting for yourself and your own happy future,” in an Instagram post.

The company claims that the technique named “psychic therapy” will help overcome fear and anxiety. The company will charge Rs 47 lakhs to put you in a coffin and bury you alive for up to an hour. The “full immersion” package includes a full religious ceremony and a “mandatory revival with an all-around revived awareness of their mission” which is supposed to renew a person’s “desire to live”. The entire process will be carried out in St Petersburg, Russia.

However, for those who cannot travel to Russia or feel the procedure seems too expensive, the company has a cheaper online package as well. This second online package costs only 12 lakhs. The online package will allow a person to view their own funeral online complete with candles and funeral songs. They can even get a will written.

Prekated Academy recommends the “full immersion” method for best results to get rid of fear and anxiety and find a new will to live life.

Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, the founder of the company, assured that the burial method is completely safe. She also added that the safety of their clients is of primary importance to the organisation.