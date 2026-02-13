Rudraprayag police fine students for dangerous highway stunts during farewell party

Advertisement

Police in Rudraprayag have taken strict action against students who performed risky stunts on a national highway during a farewell celebration, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on a national highway in Rudraprayag, where students from Government Inter College, Rudraprayag were celebrating a farewell party in February 2026. In the viral clip, several students can be seen leaning out of car windows and doors of moving vehicles, creating a dangerous situation for themselves and other road users.

Following the video’s circulation online, Rudraprayag Police launched an investigation. The Traffic Inspector identified five vehicles involved in the incident and issued challans under the Motor Vehicles Act to the vehicle owners.

Police officials warned that performing reckless stunts for social media reels or online fame will not be tolerated, stressing that such behaviour poses a serious threat to public safety. Authorities said strict action will continue against anyone found violating traffic rules, especially on busy highways.

The police also appealed to parents and teachers to counsel students against engaging in irresponsible activities, urging them to prioritise safety over momentary online attention.