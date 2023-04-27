Rs 50k salary insufficient to survive in a metro city: twitterati

These days it has been seen that people are taking to social media, especially Twitter to convey their views on different aspects. Recently, a user said on Twitter that it is too difficult to survive with a monthly salary of Rs 50 thousand in a metro city. She was of the opinion that with this much of a salary, one can barely have any savings.

Twitter user Medha Gandhi posted on her Twitter handle a post regarding this. She captioned, “Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you’ll barely have any savings. Not everyone can take money from their families!”

After being shared on Twitter, the post has so far earned 1.2 million views and more than 2000 likes. Even many twitter users are commenting to convey their opinion.