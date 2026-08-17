Rs 16 clothes sale draws thousands to Kanpur, triggers chaos

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Chaos ensued at a promotional 16 clothing sale in Kanpur after thousands arrived at Alam Market in Anwarganj area late in the night on August 15.

The shop owner had organised a birthday deal of buying any clothing at 16 minutes for 16.

The promotional videos were widely circulated over social media, which invited the gathering.

Apparently there was a line beginning at about 11pm, and by 12 am the shop was already full and blocking off the access roads.

The doors of the shop were finally shut, and the waiting masses argued and shoved at each other for admission for the special deal.

Police teams reached the spot to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

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The video got over 57k views and more than 2k likes. Some users commented, “abb toh birthday yadgar rahegi”, another commented, “isiliye bulaya tha kya alam bhai”.

A case was subsequently registered against the shop operators over public-order and safety concerns, with one person arrested and others being searched for.

Watch the post here:

UP: Raiis Alam has a garment shop in Kanpur. Yesterday, in the joy of his birthday, he offered “every item for 16 rupees” for 16 minutes. The crowd went wild Later Police came to disperse the crowd😭💀 pic.twitter.com/ld6ywg7BR6 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 16, 2026