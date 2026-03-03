Rs 100 for water bottle sparks outrage at Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert

Advertisement

New Delhi: A video showing a vendor selling a single bottle of water for Rs 100 near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has sparked widespread outrage and debate online following Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 concert on February 28.

The clip, posted on Instagram by creator @thinkaboutjpc, shows him asking the price of a water bottle outside the venue, to which the vendor replies “Rs 100,” prompting shock and disbelief from viewers. The reel has since garnered significant attention, with thousands of views and reactions across social platforms.

Social media users criticised the steep price, arguing that with concert tickets already costly, such high charges for necessities make attending events more stressful and expensive. Some commented that once inside or around the venue, attendees have limited choices, and essential items should not be priced so high.

Several comments emphasised that water, a basic need, being sold at inflated rates at large public gatherings, reflects poor planning or pricing by organisers and vendors. One user wrote that such pricing contributes to stress around attending big events, adding to concerns about affordability and accessibility.

The concert itself was a massive success in terms of attendance, drawing more than 75,000 fans to the stadium where Aujla performed his popular tracks and engaged with the crowd. The event marked the beginning of his India tour, featuring energetic performances and a dramatic zip-line entrance by the singer.

While many praised the musical performance and turnout, the high cost of basic amenities quickly became a trending topic online, with users calling for better regulation of pricing at concerts and large gatherings.

