Rs 1.6 crore salary for non-CS techie, salary slip goes viral

A post about job posting from Google has gone viral. The lucrative amount of salary offered has ignited conversations on social media. Particularly about the compensation and experience required to get such roles in those big companies.

The viral post was originally shared by a man named Kartik Jolapara, a developer at JP Morgan. The Google job posting caught everyone’s attention due to its surprisingly high salary for someone with no computer science background, graduated from a lesser known college and 10 years of experience.

Kartik Jolapara shared a screenshot of the anonymous Google job offer on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter). The post revealed a lucrative salary package. The offer included a base salary of Rs 65 lakh per annum along with rs.9 lakh annual bonus, rs.19 lakh signing bonus, and rs.5 lakh relocation bonus. The total compensation for the first year amounted to rs.1.64 crore for the role of senior software engineer. He captioned the post as ‘What 10 years of experience can get you. Crazy offers.’

The post have sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some users are unimpressed. While many congratulated the recipient for getting the impressive package as a non-CS graduate from a smaller college.

One user commented, “I’ve seen better by the same company, but I’m happy for him. 10 years experience and L5 requires a lot of expertise.”

Another user commented, “Am I the only one who’s not thrilled looking at these numbers? I mean, aren’t they common in tech?”

A third user commented, “If you haven’t added it all up, the Google offer is 1.64 crore for the first year. Not crazy for 10 years, but still pretty good.”

Another user joked, “So like after 10 years, we all will be rich?”

See the viral post here: