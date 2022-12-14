Romania is offering free bus ride to anyone who does 20 squats

In yet another viral, Romania is seen offering free bus rides to anyone who does 20 squats. This comes as a part of a health campaign initiated at a sports festival. Through this initiative, Romania is jointly emphasizing the need for a healthy lifestyle while promoting the usage of local public transport facilities.

To facilitate the process of Romania’s free bus ride scheme, a booth has been set up at bus stations, equipped with cameras. For those interested, they need to do 20 squats in two minutes, in front of the camera in order to avail of the facility, the free ticket. The ticket is also referred to as the ‘health ticket.’ A video of the same recently caught the attention of the internet. In the video, a lady can be seen doing squats in front of the booth in order to receive her free ticket. Once she is done with her set, the installed machine dispatches a free bus ticket for her.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Alina Bzholkina. Take a look at the video here:

Upon getting shared, the video has crossed over one million views and has garnered over a lakh likes. Many on the internet appreciated Romania’s free bus ride scheme and the same was seen in the comments section of the video as well. Netizens filled the comments section of the video with comments of appreciation. The comments included “This is such a nice idea tbh,” “damn, I wish we had those,” and “Why is Romania cooler than anywhere else” among others.