Robot commits suicide ‘due to heavy workload’ in South Korea

New Delhi: A robot apparently ‘committed suicide’ in South Korea. And as per reports it committed the act ‘due to heavy workload’.

Though this news piece seems first of its kind, but media reports suggest this incident to be true. It seems unusual knowing about suicide of a robot, a machine. However, the way it met its end can be asserted as a suicide.

Reportedly, the robot was a civil servant robot working for the Gumi City Council in South Korea. The robot reportedly threw itself down a flight of stairs due to unexplained reasons.

On June 26, the Gumi City Council said that the parts of robot, dubbed as Robot Supervisor, were found scattered under the stairs between the first and second floors of the council building, reported News18.

According to reports, the Robot Supervisor was a hardworking employee who used to work every day from 9 am to 6 pm.

The robot kept circling in the same place for a long time. Then it jumped down.

The robot used to provide govt papers as well as information to the people for which many people knew about it.