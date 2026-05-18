Rhino charges at safari jeep in Assam, shocking video goes viral

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A tense wildlife moment from Assam is going viral online after a rhino aggressively charged toward a safari jeep inside a national park.

The incident reportedly took place during a safari ride when the animal suddenly ran toward the vehicle and tried to overturn it using its horn and body force. Tourists inside the jeep were left shocked as the driver attempted to move away quickly from the charging rhino.

The video got over 1 million views and more than 100k likes.

Videos from the scene quickly spread across social media, with many users commenting that “the encounter was terrifying” and “straight out of a wildlife documentary.”

According to wildlife experts, rhinos can become aggressive if they feel threatened, disturbed, or protective of their territory. Sudden movements, loud sounds, or getting too close to the animal may trigger such reactions.

Many people online also praised the safari driver for staying calm during the situation and safely moving the tourists away from danger.

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Kaziranga National Park, known for its famous one-horned rhinoceroses, often attracts tourists from across the world. However, forest officials regularly remind visitors that wild animals can behave unpredictably, especially during close encounters.

The viral clip has once again highlighted both the beauty and danger of wildlife safaris, while also reminding visitors to maintain a safe distance and follow park safety rules.

Watch the video here:

Close shave for tourist in Manas National Park when a rhino almost lifted a safari jeep by its horn. The drive however managed to move out safely. The incident too place in Bansbari range of the national park of Assam. #rhino #rhinosafari pic.twitter.com/P5PtQd3tvb — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) May 17, 2026