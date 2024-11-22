Retiring pilot and daughter co-pilot on final flight, watch

In a viral video shared on Instagram, a retiring pilot of the American Airlines can be seen giving a happy speech as he informs his passengers about having completed 11,835 days working as a pilot. He then goes on to introduce, his daughter who is going to co-pilot him in his last flight as a pilot to Miami. This heart-warming video has viral and the passengers can be seen lauding him.

“This is my last day at American Airlines – 11,835 days. They’ve been a little rowdy but we’re going to have a good time and get you to Miami as fast as we can.” He adds,” I am lucky enough to have my daughter on board as my co-pilot,” as the retiring pilot shines with pride.

This superannuation speech by the pilot is doing the rounds in Internet and everyone is seen giving him a loud cheer as his aviation career comes to an end. Netizens can be seen appreciating with comments,” Congratulations, sir! My FIL flew for American for 28 years. A shame the force y’all out of the cockpit at 60. Fabulous that your daughter beside you in the right seat!”