Retired school Headmaster from India sets new record for having the longest ear hair

In recent news, a retired school headmaster from India has been able to grab a spot in the Guinness book of world Record for having the longest uncut ear hair. The man is Antony Victor, a retired school headmaster. The ear hair he had measured 18.1 centimeters, i.e., 7.12 inches. He now holds the record for having the longest ear hair since 2007. Nobody has been able to break his record in the past 15 years.

The Guinness book of world records took to its official Instagram handle to announce Mr. Antony Victor’s achievement. The post was captioned, “Anthony’s unbroken longest ear hair record. India’s Anthony Victor, a retired school headmaster, has hair sprouting from the center of his outer ears that measures 18.1 centimeters (7.12 inches) at its longest point. The record was set in 2007 and remains to this day. Anthony was also known as the “ear-haired teacher” by his pupils.”

Take a look at the post here:

The post left the internet amused. the post was flooded with different-different comments from netizens, wherein they expressed their amusement. One comment read, “I never shave anything in my body but I would certainly shave that.” Another Instagram user commented,“I never shave anything in my body but I would certainly shave that”, while yet another user sarcastically wrote,”My life goal is to beat this record.”