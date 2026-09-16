Rent garba partner Instagram post goes viral, look at the packages

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A post on social media has gone viral in anticipation of Navratri offering the services of a “Rent-a-Garba Partner”. The novel idea is for people who want a partner to dance with them in Garba but don’t want to go alone.

According to the post, there are three different packages; services and rates change based on what pick you make. Netizens have taken notice of the post, with many commenting on the zany concept of getting a partner for the Garba.

The idea is being shared as Navratri is around the corner, where in the festival people in India also host Garba and Dandiya as social events.

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Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krish Mistry (@krish.mistry_17)

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