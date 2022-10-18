Read the viral love story of woman who fell in love with the husband of the woman her husband is cheating on her with

The relationship between a husband and his wife is built on trust. But what if when you know that your spouse is cheating on you? Doubt about your life partner creeps in and your family life gets affected when you find out about the extramarital affair of your spouse. In such cases, some people try their best to make their partners understand and give them a second chance. But, in some cases, they seek divorce.

However, a shocking love story of a couple has now come to the fore and has gone viral on social media platforms. A woman reportedly fell in love with the husband of the woman her husband was cheating on her with. She herself has written a letter about their relationship and the internet has backed her for admitting the fact.

Below is her love story:

I’m so sorry. there are a lot of errors in the title and the text. while I think my English is pretty awesome. its not perfect. so sorry for any confusion

this is going to be a long post. will do my best to make it short. I found this sub on a podcast. maybe I can find comfort about what’ve been weighing me down for almost a year now

I’m (f36) and my husband is (m38). we have been together for 10 years. we have one daughter who’s (f6). she’s everything to me. I found out a year ago that my husband is sleeping with his employee (f30) , how? her husband, let’s call him J (m35) contacted me. he was heartbroken and he thought that I ought to know. he provided me with text messages and dated when they’ve been in hotels. I recognized my husbands style and I recognized the other woman. I have seen her on multiple occasions when I visited my husband at work. she’d been nothing but kind and pleasant towards me and she always doted on my daughter.

I asked J what he wanted to do an he said that he wasn’t sure yet so I requested that we should meet. He agreed. I told him about my life and that I’m currently not working after the pandemic I lost my job and now the economy I haven’t really had any opportunity to find job. instead I’ve been studying these past 2 years. if I divorce now I won’t be able to provide for my daughter. that would probably put her in my husband’s custody as a primary provider. I asked him if he could wait for a few months, hopefully longer therefore and to my surprised he agreed. I thanked him profusely but he told me that he didn’t know what to do either so he’s happy to wait. also, the other woman has 3 children from a previous relationship and he was worried that she would refuse him being in their lives once he confronted her because hes not the father.

we kept in touch however. he called me a few times a week and soon we started to talk about other things other than our failed marriages. afterwards we started going for walks, coffee movies etc. I found myself thinking about him often with a smile on my face. he was the first thing I thought of in the morning and the last thing I thought of before going to bed. for the last 3-4 months we probably mentioned our spouses one or twice. we talk about everything else. and he always makes me laugh (he thinks I’m funny too :))

2 weeks ago we were having a picnic and he just blurted out “I think that I’m in love with you”. when he then explained himself it just drove the point home that I also am in love with him. he said that at first he wasn’t sure why he was feeling like this towards me and explained it away as two jilted people finding comfort in each other but that he then realized that he wasn’t broken anymore. that he even thinks of his wife’s infidelity as a blessing because it lead him to me. that was exactly how I felt too. I didn’t know what to say. I told him that I’m terrified that these are false feelings that would go away once we’ve freed ourselves from those who hurt us. he just beamed at me and said he was willing to take the risk just to find out. he kissed my hand because I thought we were still married and if we did something then how are we better than our SO?

I don’t know what to do now. I find myself daydreaming about him. about introducing him to my daughter. kiss him. wake up next to him every morning. I still have one semester left and then I’m probably going to find a job. I’ve already had some offers for when Im finished with my studies. I have thanked J so many times for being so patient with me about everything. I appreciate that hes waiting for me to put my life in order before we expose our spouses who aren’t really seeing each other as often as they used to do. he told me hes happy to help and he just wants a real kiss as a thank you when everything is over.

my goal now is to secure my job and leave this marriage. am I pathetic for wanting to give J and I a shot and see where it would go? can two broken hearts really find happiness together when their love story started like ours?

(Source: naidunia.com)