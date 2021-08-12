Read the inspiring story of K Jaiganesh who went on to become IAS officer from waiter

It is said that there is nothing impossible for a willing heart. And a determined individual who gives all his efforts despite all odds to achieve or become something in life become successful. Jaiganesh K Jaiganesh of Tamil Nadu has proved it.

According to media reports, Jaiganesh K Jaiganesh, who was born in a remote village, Vinavamangalam, of Tamil Nadu, was working as a waiter at a Chennai-based eatery to earn his living. However, his dream was to do something very big in life.

Despite all hurdles and failures, K Jaiganesh cracked the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services (UPSC) exams, one of the toughest exams in the country, and became a coveted civil servant. He secured 156th rank in the UPSC Exam in 2007 after six unsuccessful attempts.

Report of dnaindia.com said that Jaiganesh had completed his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Government Thanthai Periyar Institute of Technology in Vellore. However, he had to do odd jobs to make ends meet.

Jaiganesh started his work at Satyam Cinemas. However, he quit the job as he could not get enough time to prepare for the UPSC exams. Later, he worked at an eatery in Chennai, where he used to get some time to prepare.

“I had tried unsuccessfully to appear for the civil services examinations thrice from my village. I realised that I needed to be in Chennai to be able to make it. Therefore, I secured admission at the government-run All-India Institute for IAS Coaching at Anna Nagar. Having come here, I had to take up whatever work I could get to pay my monthly mess bill of Rs 600 and travel,” he said as quoted by a leading daily.

Jaiganesh gave all his efforts and made use of his extra time so well that finally he cleared the UPSC exam and secured 156th rank. He then went to Mussourie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Public Administration.