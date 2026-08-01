WATCH: Rat steals 10 lakh diamond jewellery, CCTV captures unusual heist video

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An incident of the theft of Rs 10 lakh worth of diamond- studded gold jewellery has come to light in Karnataka’s Tumakuru that has surprised and shocked onlookers.

In the absence of any signs of robbery, the incident that confused the shop assistants, only became clearer when the staff looked through the CCTV footage.

The theft has an unexpected culprit; a rat.

The store’s staff and security personnel checked the footage and were amused to see a rodent dragging one piece of jewellery at a time.

They then followed the route and managed to locate the rodent’s stash in a burrow, which they subsequently dug out.

The store later informed that all the ornaments stolen including 10 rings with diamonds and three necklaces were recovered and also that nothing was missing from the lot and neither had it broken or was damaged in any manner.

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This unusual and entertaining footage is doing the rounds online and is winning many hearts calling it an extremely peculiar and funniest theist ever recorded on CCTV.

One user wrote”Arrest him immediately.!” “He wants to gift it to his girlfriend,” another added.

Watch the video here:

Plot twist of the day! A jewellery store in Tumakuru was left scratching its head after diamond-studded gold ornaments worth nearly ₹10 lakh mysteriously disappeared. The “mastermind” wasn’t a burglar—it was a rat. CCTV allegedly captured the tiny intruder dragging rings and… pic.twitter.com/y7VWtRft9C — Kailash Vashi (@KailashVashi) July 30, 2026