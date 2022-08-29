Rare Rainbow Cloud Lights Up China’s Sky: Watch Viral Video

Nature often surprise us with various phenomena. Whether be it a 360 degree rainbow in the sky or stars forming different constellations, it is always mesmerizing to look up to such wonders of nature. In the light of it, recently people in China were left stunned after the sky turned colourful.

Reportedly, on August 21, China’s city of Haikou in Hainan province witnessed an exceptionally beautiful view of clouds with a rainbow-coloured crown. A video of the event has circulated online, and is too good to miss.

Although, it was the first for everyone to observe something so breathtaking, some tried to described its beauty in the best way possible. One person said, “This is insane. Like a rainbow and a cloud had a baby…,” and another person stated “My whole life would change if I seen this irl.”

Shared on Twitter by handle named ‘Sunlit Rain’ the post has garnered more than 27 million views so far. The caption in the post reads, “Rainbow colored scarf cloud over Haikou city in China.”

Watch Video Here:

Rainbow colored scarf cloud over Haikou city in China pic.twitter.com/ewKmQjsiIE — Sunlit Rain (@Earthlings10m) August 26, 2022

Some people also linked it with rapture in the Bible. One person wrote, “if I had seen this & I was home alone surely I would’ve thought the rapture come & gone & God leave me,” and another said, “”That’s uh… Wow. WOW. This is the sort of thing that spawns religions.”

The random rainbow appearance is called a scarf cloud or a “pileus.”

According to SKYbrary a ‘Pileus’ cloud forms when the air surrounding a cumuliform tower rises so quickly that it condenses into a smooth umbrella or hood-like shape once it hits its dew point. “As such, they are usually indicators of severe weather, and a pileus found atop a cumulus cloud often foreshadows transformation into a cumulonimbus cloud, as it indicates a strong updraft within the cloud,” said the organisation.

As per the sources, the rainbow cloud is seen when the sunlight diffracts between the droplets and the ice crystals in the cloud.