Rare moment of herd of elephants swimming across Brahmaputra River captured on camera, Watch

Animals are often captured doing rare things. These scenes can be sometime majestic. Meanwhile, recently, a rare moments of herd of elephants swimming across Brahmaputra River was capture on camera and is presently going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @sachin_bharali. Reportedly, the video has been filmed at Nimati Ghat, one of the main river ports in Assam. The video shows the elephants wading through the deep river with only the top portion of their bodies visible. The clip has been shared with a caption that read, “A Group of Elephant in the middle of the Brahmaputra River!”

After being shared, the video has garnered over 7.7 million views, while, nearly 5.43 lakh Instagram users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Incredible. Never seen anything like this before.” Another person wrote, “Once in a lifetime – truly unforgettable.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “This shot deserves an Award.” Another person commented, “Never seen such a big herd. Amazingly captured Sachin.” A fifth person wrote, “Despite their weight, elephants are fine swimmers – an exercise they thoroughly enjoy. They can go for 30 miles and for six continuous hours. They’re adept at diving as their trunks are handy for snorkelling, and they can float if they fancy a rest.”

Video credit :Sachin Bharali